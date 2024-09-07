Experience Scottish tradition at the Middle Tennessee Highland Games

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Ever wondered what Scottish and Celtic history is all about? Or whether or not your ancestors were part of a clan?

The Middle Tennessee Highland Games are this weekend, and they will teach you everything you need to know and then some. It's at Sanders Ferry Park in Hendersonville on Saturday, September 7 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Sunday, September 8 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

With band competitions, solo pipers and drummers and bagpipes, Celtic games and crafts, athletic competitions like Stone Put and Caber Toss, and all kinds of tents with clan histories attached, this festival has all the Scottish tradition you can imagine.

There are 60 clans that come to the festival. It's held every year to help preserve and celebrate these Scottish and Celtic traditions. Plus, for the first time this year there is also a Highland Dance competition on Saturday.

You can purchase tickets online.

We were there last year, check it out below!