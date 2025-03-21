Experience the magic of storytelling at Tin Pan South with top songwriters

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Most great country songs tell great stories. Here in Music City, we know there's a lot of hard work that goes into writing those songs.
That craft is showcased at the annual Tin Pan South Songwriters Festival!
This year's lineup is stacked with stars.
Ashley Gorley, Tenille Townes, Ashley McBryde and Melissa Etheridge are just four of hundreds who'll take the stage at venues throughout the city.
Tin Pan South runs from March 25th through the 29th and NewsChannel 5 is a proud sponsor.
You can find the details to the festival here.
Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.
Rebecca: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/a2/d9/fb69982545c59e9836fbe80fe431/rebecca-recommends.png
Carrie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/2e/72/be0f23854c54a228c9d6138c9847/carrie-recommends-header.png
Ben: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/df/c4/19fa7c504480938f39a431e3b276/ben-recommends-header.png
Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png
Lelan: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/af/54/833bf879454097a398bd44f723de/lelan-recommends.png
Owning a small business is not for the faint of heart, especially in this economy. Jason Lamb's story with Uncle Pete reminds us of where our dollars are spent truly impacts our community and neighbors. But beware -- you'll be hungry for some home cookin' after watching this story!
-Carrie Sharp