Experience the magic of storytelling at Tin Pan South with top songwriters

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Most great country songs tell great stories. Here in Music City, we know there's a lot of hard work that goes into writing those songs.

That craft is showcased at the annual Tin Pan South Songwriters Festival!

This year's lineup is stacked with stars.

Ashley Gorley, Tenille Townes, Ashley McBryde and Melissa Etheridge are just four of hundreds who'll take the stage at venues throughout the city.

Tin Pan South runs from March 25th through the 29th and NewsChannel 5 is a proud sponsor.

You can find the details to the festival here.

