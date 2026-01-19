Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Expert: Check where your retirement money is really going

Default options for your retirement plan can be a good place to start, but as finance expert Paul Winkler suggests, it's important to pay attention to where your money is going.
Repaying your federal student loans may be different in 2026 and beyond

The news surrounding student loan repayment has been ever-changing over the last few years. When it comes to your money, confusion is never a good thing. Thankfully, Robb Coles helps us sort out the path forward. Check out his story for some practical tips and insight behind the latest changes.

- Carrie Sharp

