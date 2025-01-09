Watch Now
Expert tips from Copperhead Plumbing: Prevent costly plumbing damage this winter

Patsy Montesinos
This is an example of a main water shut-off valve.
LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — Frozen pipe damage can cost you thousands of dollars. That is why we spoke to Elijah Ryan, owner of Copperhead Plumbing in Lebanon, about how to prevent water damage during the winter months.

"Customers wake up in the morning, and when they go to use the toilet or wash their hands, there’s no water coming out. It’s just completely stopped. Or they find water flooding in their house because a pipe has burst under the sink or in the crawlspace," Ryan explains.

To prevent such issues, he recommends keeping at least one faucet slightly open to allow a trickle of water to flow. This can help prevent your pipes from freezing.

Next, remove all exterior garden hoses from the faucets to avoid trapping water, which can lead to freezing and bursting pipes.

Lastly, Ryan emphasizes the importance of knowing where your main water shut-off valve is located.

“In the event of an emergency, you need to be able to shut off the water to prevent flooding. Usually, the shut-off will be at your water meter or a valve near where the water enters your home.”

If you're unsure about your plumbing system or haven’t checked it recently, Ryan suggests calling a plumber to ensure everything is in order. Doing so can save you from costly repairs in the future.

