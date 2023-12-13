Experts' advice on how to handle holiday stress

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The holiday season can cause a lot of stress, especially financial and social anxiety.

A mental health survey by the American Psychiatric Association found nearly a third of Americans are more stressed this year than last Holiday season.

The top three sources of anxiety were being able to afford a holiday gift, finding gifts, and the cost of holiday meals.

These stressors can trigger isolation, depression, and seasonal affective disorder.

Mental health experts said this year, instead of focusing on spending money, focus on time with loved ones, and set expectations for how much you can spend on others' gifts.

These can be tough conversations, but Financial Therpaist with Beyond Finance, Dr. Erika Rasure, said your loved ones should understand.

"So great way to think about having those Conversations is by reframing them and saying, 'You know, I have been working on my financial goals, my financial self for the past 6 months or a year, and I'd really like to keep the momentum on that. And so I'm going to be doing things a little bit differently this year around the holidays.' And ask them what they think of it," said Dr. Rasure.

Although spending time with family and friends is always what makes this time of year so joyous for many, experts said to remember you can say, "no," to anything that does not give you joy, and find ways to decompress alone when you can.