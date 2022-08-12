Experts detail the benefits of kids playing multiple sports

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It seems like lots of kids lock in on one specific sport, but experts say there are benefits to playing several.

As the owner of “Amazing Athletes of Middle Tennessee,” Angela Dolan has a unique perspective on the importance of kids competing in different arenas.

The first, Dolan says, is helping prevent childhood obesity. Dolan says studies show kids that play a range of sports are more likely to stay active throughout childhood and adulthood. She also adds those studies also support the idea that it improves the ability to stick with a program after exposure to different sports.

Dolan also adds, that playing multiple sports can assist with injury prevention since kids are likely using different muscle groups for different sports. It can also help prevent burnout by taking a bit of a break, she says, or even adding an additional sport to play helps kids compete with different teammates and play for different coaches.

Another thing for parents to keep in mind, even if your kids prefer individual sports like golf, tennis, skating, or wrestling...experts add that mixing in team sports when they're young can help take some pressure off of them.

"Studies do show that the individual sports are harder on them mentally because they are alone,” Dolan adds. “You know it’s easy to get in your head a little bit.”

So, she recommends kids join a recreation league of a team sport to help ease any burdens experienced by playing an individual sport. Dolan says it helps “where you are socializing with people — even if it's a non-competitive."