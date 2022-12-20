Experts recommend how to prepare your home for winter weather

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — With a blast of cold weather on the way for Middle Tennessee, it's important to take steps now to protect your home.

Paul Olson, the general manager at Tim Leeper Roofing, said winterizing your home should start with your roof.

"You don’t want to find your roof is in disrepair when it has ice and snow sitting on it," said Olson.

Olson recommended inspecting the roof for broken or missing shingles or signs of deterioration before it gets cold and cutting back overhanging branches to prevent damage. He said it is important for the roof and gutters to be clear from debris.

"When you have debris on the roof and gutters it impedes water," said Olson. "A clean roof is a great place to start."

It's also important to protect your pipes, close foundation vents, plug up any holes, cracks and open seams around your home, and add weather stripping to doors and windows to keep cold air out.

If you have a draft of cold air coming through a door, you can fill a sock with rice to block the air flow.

In addition to taking care of the outside of your house, there are also things you can do on the inside — like getting your HVAC unit, fireplace and chimney checked out — to make sure all are working properly.

Also, check your attic and ceilings for any signs of water damage, and make sure your attic is properly ventilated.

"If the attic is allowed to breathe, cooler air comes in, and hotter air goes out," said Olson. "When the temperature is regulated it cuts down on the opportunity for moisture and mold, helps to prevent ice damming."

Olson said if anything inside or outside your home doesn't look right, it's best to reach out for help from a professional sooner rather than later. Taking simple steps to protect your home now can pay off for the cold months ahead.

