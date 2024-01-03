Experts weigh in on career goals in the new year

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The start of a new year can sometimes come with new goals.

If your job is an area you'd like to see change, experts are encouraging people to have honest conversations with themselves and their boss.

Career experts said to first look at where you see yourself at the end of the new year. Ask yourself "Do I want to be in the same place and have the same responsibilities?"

If the answer is no, they said you should then ask yourself what you should do differently, like what do you want more and less of in the office.

Once there's clarity there, the next step is crucial of asking yourself if you can get those things or that fulfillment at your current job.

Enjoying your job is important. It can have a heavy impact on your mental and emotional health. Experts said to always keep that in mind and that the average American spends a third of their life at work.