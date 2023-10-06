Experts weigh in on ways to increase moral among employees

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The headline from CNBC is startling: workers are the unhappiest they've been in three years -- and it can cost the global economy nearly $9 trillion.

New research shows employees are less happy now than they were during the worst of the COVID pandemic. In fact, the report from "Bamboo HR" calls it "The Great Gloom."

After interviewing thousands of different employees across different industries -- the results are similar: employees are disengaged and apathetic.

The cause can range from heavy workloads, to plateaued pay not keeping pace with inflation and cost of living, and not being valued.

NewsChannel 5 spoke with Darrin Murriner, CEO of Cloverleaf, an automated coaching technology company meant to help improve employee morale about what employees can do if they're feeling uneasy and unhappy about their job.

“Reality is if you just have that open conversation with your with your manager or your boss, oftentimes there are things that you can work through together to actually get there," said Murriner. "And I think too often people just assume or expect that the answer is going to be no, but if you don't ask, you're never going to get that and it could be something as small as a little bit extra flexibility in your schedule, or you know, asking for that raise.”

Murriner said though a lot of improving employee morale is up to the company and management once they're aware of the issues.

The survey shows connectivity and purpose are huge motivators -- and probably no surprise -- employees enjoyed the flexibility remote work provided.

Murriner says it's perhaps something to consider for your employees because research from Zippia shows 68 percent of Americans prefer to be fully remote.