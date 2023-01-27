Explore Music City's Parthenon with a free book club and spring education programs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's one of the most unique spots to visit here in Music City and now you can check out some fun events!

Metro Parks says last year the number of people who visited the Parthenon increased by 16 percent. The art museum welcomed 41,166 additional visitors compared to 2021! If you plan to stop by this spring -- some fun education programs are on the schedule.

The Tennessee Triennial Exhibit just opened on Thursday and features pieces from artists across the state!

The Parthenon will also host a book club that begins on February 22 and while it's free, registration is required.