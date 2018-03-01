Light Rain
MT. PLEASANT, Tenn. - Officials confirmed an explosion at a business in Mt. Pleasant injured several people.
The explosion reportedly took place around 7:30 a.m. Thursday at Smelter Corporation in the 300 block of Arrow Mines Road.
Multiple people were injured. One victim was reportedly in critical condition.
The business is known as an aluminum recycling plant.
Details on the explosion had not yet been released. NewsChannel 5 is working to gather the latest information. Sky5 has also headed to the scene.