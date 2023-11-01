Explosion in Ashland City leaves four people with minor injuries

ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WTVF) — An explosion leaving four people with minor injuries happened in Ashland City on Wednesday.

The explosion — which happened at a factory — affected Caymas Boats at 2013 Highway 12 S., Ashland City.

The damage is still being assessed, but according to Fire Chief Chuck Walker, it is probably significant. No one was seriously hurt, authorities said.

The state fire marshal's blast division has taken over the investigation.

This is a developing story. We will update you as soon as we have more information.