Explosion reported at Tennessee explosives manufacturer, Accurate Energetic Systems

HICKMAN CO, Tenn. (WTVF) — An explosion has been reported at a Tennessee explosives manufacturer, Accurate Energetic Systems in the Bucksnort area along the Hickman County/Humphreys County line.

Emergency services are currently on the scene working to address the situation.

You are asked to please avoid the area at this time. For your safety and to assist responders, please minimize non-emergency calls to the Sheriff's Office and 911.

