SMYRNA, Tenn. (WTVF) — An expungement clinic is planned for Wednesday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Anyone with criminal convictions in Rutherford County may attend.

Removal of criminal convictions from personal records could open employment opportunities for thousands of Tennesseans.

The mobile American Job Center will be present at the clinic to assist job seekers, as will representatives from the new Tennessee Office of Reentry.

Attorneys will also be onsite to review criminal records, offer advice and prepare participants for possible expungement of convictions from their records.

The event was coordinated with the help of Representative Mike Sparks, the Justice for All of Tennessee initiative, Belmont College of Law, Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity and the Rutherford County Court Clerk.

Registration is not required for attendance, but the event is only open to individuals with convictions in Rutherford County.

More information is available on the Tennessee State website.