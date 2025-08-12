Extensive review of Smithsonian Museums ordered to ensure alignment with Trump administration's values

The Trump administration detailed plans for a comprehensive review of museums in the Smithsonian Institution in a letter to sent to Lonnie Bunch, the organization's secretary, publicly posted on the White House website on Tuesday.

The letter includes an extensive list of materials specific museums are required to provide to the Trump administration, which includes plans for future exhibitions, job descriptions, budgets, and student resources.

Here are the museums listed for the "first phase" of the review process:

National Museum of American History

National Museum of Natural History

National Museum of African American History and Culture

National Museum of the American Indian

National Air and Space Museum

Smithsonian American Art Museum

National Portrait Gallery

Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden



The formal letter, as explained in the text, comes after the Smithsonian Institution provided a guided tour of the National Museum of American History and the National Museum of African American History and Culture to select members of the Trump administration.

The letter continued to explain that the comprehensive review is intended to "ensure alignment with the President's directive to celebrate American exceptionalism, remove divisive or partisan narratives, and restore confidence in our shared cultural institutions."

You can read the full letter here.