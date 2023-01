NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Actress Nicole Kidman will soon star in a feature film and your help is needed!

Over the next few months, the film crew will search for extras across Nashville -- ranging in age from 3 to 75 years old for the thriller film 'Holland, Michigan.'

You don't need any experience to take part and if you're interested, you just have to fill out this google form!