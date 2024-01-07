Extreme cold overflow shelter open Sunday night

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — With a low temperature of 28 F Sunday night and wind chills in the upper 30s and 40s, Metro is opening its extreme cold weather overflow shelter for the unhoused.

If you or someone you know needs shelter from the cold, the shelter is located at 3230 Brick Church Pike in Nashville. It will be open Jan. 7 from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. and couples and pets are welcome.

Those who need shelter are asked to first contact Nashville Rescue Mission and Room In the Inn before seeking help with Metro.

If you want to receive text alerts any time Metro opens their cold weather shelter, text the word NashvilleWinter to 84483 or visit Nashville.gov/Homeless and check the alert bar.