NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville has opened its extreme cold weather overflow shelter amid the low temperatures in the area.

The shelter will be open at 3230 Brick Church Pike from 7 p.m. on Friday, November 18 until 7 a.m. on Saturday, November 19.

There will be free rides from WeGo Central on line 23B from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. on nights where the shelter is open.