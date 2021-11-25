Extreme cold weather overflow shelter to open in Nashville Thursday night

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As low temperatures are anticipated in Nashville Thursday night, Metro Social Services will open an extreme cold weather overflow shelter.

The shelter will be available at 3230 Brick Church Pike - the listed address for Nashville Academy of Computer Science - starting at 7 p.m.

Anybody going to the shelter can ride for free from WeGo Central (400 Charlotte Avenue) on WeGo's public transit line 23B between 7 p.m. and 11 p.m.

A transportation plan is available for outreach workers to drop off anybody in west, east, north or south Nashville at designated locations, so they can catch one of the free vans leaving for the shelter from WeGo Central. Community partners will receive instructions on after-hours shelter drop-off procedures.

Shelter from the cold can also be sought at the Nashville Rescue Mission, located at 639 Lafayette Street.

The low temperature in Nashville Thursday night is expected to be 28 degrees. More details are available on NewsChannel 5's Thanksgiving weather forecast.

Metro cold weather shelters are accessible for men, women, couples and people with pets. Hours for overflow shelters on nights they are open are 7 p.m. until 7 a.m. the next day.

More details on Nashville's cold weather community response plan can be found here.

The same overflow shelter was also open the night of November 22, 2021.