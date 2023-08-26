Extreme heat changes start times for Midstate high school football games.

LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — The record breaking heat forced some schools across the Midstate to call an audible and make some changes for Friday Night Football games.

Several games across the area started 30 minutes or an hour later due to the weather.

Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association's (TSSAA) heat guidelines state if the Wet Bulb Globe Temperature (WBGT) is above 92 degrees or the heat index is above 104 degrees, then schools must have appropriate health care professionals on location with access to a cold water immersion tub or other rapid on‐site cooling method.

Officials also stopped the game for a heat time-out at the first dead ball after the halfway point of each quarter.

When the Wilson Central Wildcats took the field to warm up, the temperature on the field was around 90 degrees, and on the track around the field it was 108 degrees. Temperatures did drop slightly by kickoff.

The school's athletic trainer was one of the first on the field taking steps to make sure players stayed healthy. He said there was plenty of water, ice and Gatorade on hand, and cool-down tubs were ready in the case of an emergency. He also had ice towels available to help cool down players.

"Actually, preparation for today started this week sending our emergency action plan to the other team," said Cale Yarbrough, athletic trainer.

Water was also a popular item at the concession stand, as students and parents tried to stay cool in the bleachers.

With temperatures expected to drop next week, Wilson County officials said they hoped next week's game would return to a regular start time.