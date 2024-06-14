Extreme heat? This doesn't keep away the thousands who flock to Bonnaroo

MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WTVF) — In what has become one of the biggest music festivals in the country, thousands have gathered on the farm for a weekend of music at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival. But it’s not just the artists heating things up — Mother Nature is also bringing the heat.

One thing about Bonnaroo is clear: no matter the forecast, people will keep coming back.

“We’ve been doing this for 10 years. During the off-season, we’re always thinking of ways to build it up and make it better than the year before,” said Blake Hale, a longtime festival attendee.

At Bonnaroo, you might come across some strange sights, but attendees say it’s all about making good memories. Many, like Hale, have formed lasting bonds over the years.

“Just the people that I’m surrounded by, you know, it’s good vibes. And then, you get to walk in and see people come in and do the same thing you did the first year. And you get to laugh at the mistakes they made that you made,” Hale said.

However, this weekend isn’t just about fun — safety in the heat is also a priority. With temperatures expected to soar into the 90s, festival-goers are taking precautions.

“We’ve got a generator running in the back to power fans and other essentials. We also have battery-operated water misting fans and lots of water,” said Josh Shaft, another attendee.

Despite the extreme temperatures, Shaft’s group is well-prepared. They’ve set up battery-operated water misting fans, a ceiling fan and have plenty of water on hand.

“My personal thing is I don’t like to think about the weather. You know, if you don’t think it’s hot, it doesn’t hurt you that bad,” Hale said.

Bonnaroo’s organizers are stressing hydration this year. Several hydration stations are scattered around the farm, ensuring attendees can stay cool and safe.

“Stay hydrated. Drink three times as much water as you usually do because you’re going to sweat it all out. Really, just have fun. Most people say they don’t want to come because it’s hot. But when you’re having fun, the last thing you’re thinking about is how hot it is and how much more fun you can have,” Hale advised.

Cooling stations are also available throughout the festival grounds, providing much-needed relief from the heat.