Eyecatching: McMinnville business sign game unites the community

MCMINNVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Walking into small businesses and being on a first-name basis is the feeling of community in a nutshell.

In downtown McMinnville, some of these businesses are taking part in something that's catching all sorts of eyes.

"Main Street McMinnville is the perfect little downtown, small town," said Sally Roberson, the owner of the Vanilla Bean Baking Co.

Storefronts mostly look uniform. Several were closed last week or part of the week because of the snow and ice. It's clear they missed each other, so the game had to continue.

"The Vanilla Bean said they were bringing tiramisu back this week," said Seth Davis, owner of Bagonias. "And they said 'tiramisu? Well we tira-missed you!'"

The Vanilla Bean, Begonias and Benchmark Physical Therapy all have put signs on their front windows, just trying to bring some brightness even on the gloomiest of days. This all started earlier this month as just some friendly poking.

"The owner of the Vanilla Bean brought me a pop tart — a homemade pop tart," said Darin Payne at Benchmark Physical Therapy in McMinnville.

"I found out that they loved my brown sugar cinnamon pop tarts," said Kayla Woodard at the Vanilla Bean.

Businesses have had fun with this game. They say it's all in good fun and just friendly banter to bring brightness to the community.