FAA issues ground delay at BNA amid staffing shortage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has implemented a ground delay program for incoming flights to Nashville International Airport (BNA) due to a staffing shortage in air traffic control.

Originally, a full ground stop was issued. However, at 12:03 p.m. CST the agency modified the stop to a delay.

Travelers are advised to monitor their flight status and contact their airline for updates as operations return toward normal.

