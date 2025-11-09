FAA issues ground delay at BNA amid staffing shortage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has implemented a ground delay program for incoming flights to Nashville International Airport (BNA) due to a staffing shortage in air traffic control.
Originally, a full ground stop was issued. However, at 12:03 p.m. CST the agency modified the stop to a delay.
Travelers are advised to monitor their flight status and contact their airline for updates as operations return toward normal.
Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at holly.lehren@newschannel5.com.
