BNA ground stop lifted by FAA

BNA
WTVF
Nashville International Airport
BNA
Posted
and last updated

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The FAA lifted a ground stop for all arriving flights due to low visibility Thursday morning.

Fog in the area prompted the stop to be issued around 8 a.m.

Check with your airline to see if your flight was impacted by the ground stop.

