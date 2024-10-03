BNA ground stop lifted by FAA

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The FAA lifted a ground stop for all arriving flights due to low visibility Thursday morning.
Fog in the area prompted the stop to be issued around 8 a.m.
Check with your airline to see if your flight was impacted by the ground stop.
