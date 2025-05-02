FAA issues groundstop at BNA because of disabled aircraft

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Federal Aviation Administration has issued a groundstop for Nashville International Airport until 2 p.m.
The groundstop is because of a disabled aircraft on the runway, according to the FAA.
Flyers are urged to check their airline for updated flight times.
Do you have more information about this story? You can email newsroom@newschannel5.com.
Rebecca: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/a2/d9/fb69982545c59e9836fbe80fe431/rebecca-recommends.png
Carrie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/2e/72/be0f23854c54a228c9d6138c9847/carrie-recommends-header.png
Ben: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/df/c4/19fa7c504480938f39a431e3b276/ben-recommends-header.png
Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png
Lelan: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/af/54/833bf879454097a398bd44f723de/lelan-recommends.png
I'm not sure there is a story that's brought a bigger smile to our faces than this one celebrating Ms. Marie. The story of her service during World War II is amazing in itself — she is a true Rosie the Riveter! What was also amazing was to see was how an entire community turned out to celebrate her. You've got to check this out!
-Carrie Sharp