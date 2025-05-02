Watch Now
FAA issues groundstop at BNA because of disabled aircraft

BNA sign
WTVF
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Federal Aviation Administration has issued a groundstop for Nashville International Airport until 2 p.m.

The groundstop is because of a disabled aircraft on the runway, according to the FAA.

Flyers are urged to check their airline for updated flight times.

