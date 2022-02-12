Face-to-face tax help being offered downtown Saturday.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tax season is here and assistance is available to help people through what can be a stressful time.

If you’ve been putting off doing your taxes or have questions you haven’t been able to get answers to, the IRS Taxpayer Assistance Center is offering face-to-face help Saturday, February 12.

The center is located downtown on Broadway and no appointment is required. IRS employees will be available for one on one help from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

If you go, you’re asked to come prepared. Make sure you have your license and social security card, as well as any documents needed to fill out your taxes.

This comes as millions of taxpayers could face delays this year in their returns being processed and receiving their refunds.

Taxpayer Advocate Erin Collins said the delays are caused by backlogs of unprocessed returns from last year. Staffing shortages have also caused issues with long wait times and not being able to easily reach employees for questions.