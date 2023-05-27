Facebook group leads people to build their own R2-D2

BIG SANDY, Tenn. (WTVF) — If you've taken the trip to Big Sandy, you know what to expect. There's ice cream and bar-b-que downtown. Nice people are around to greet you. However, in one downtown building, Robert Jackson has something you wouldn't expect at all.

"This is R2-D2 or R2-D2 in progress!" Robert smiled, sitting at a table covered in parts for a recreation of the beloved Star Wars character.

"In 1977, I went to go see Star Wars," he continued. "It was the most incredible thing a 9-year-old could see."

Flash forward 46 years, and Robert is a founder of Open R2 on Facebook, a community of more than 4,000 people. Robert is helping lead the community to build their R2s.

"This was made from metal spinning, so you put this one in a lathe, and you form the metal down," Robert said, showing a dome for R2's head.

Robert's aided by the use of 3-D printers, while technology partner Dassault Systems helps the community get the 3D modeling software, mentors, and training needed. The company is looking to be involved in the maker community.

"All the information is in 3D, so they can download it, and they make their own R2D2 from scratch," Robert said. "I don't want it to be remote control. I want it to be a fully functioning autonomous robot that does everything on its own. We've got the actual people who designed R2 as members of the team now. It's incredible."

That's the amazing thing for Robert, helping lead an effort this unique, with a following this big, in a place so unexpected all from a film he watched and loved in 1977.

"Ever since I was nine years old, I wanted that robot," he smiled.

