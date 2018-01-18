Facebook Helps Hermitage Officer Find Stolen Moving Truck

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Matt and Megan Currie were about halfway through their cross country move from the east coast to Texas when they decided to stop in Donelson Tuesday night to get some sleep. The next morning turned into a nightmare.

"The reality set in that the truck as gone from where I had parked it," Matt said. "It was really, really rough to realize we lost everything we owned barring a couple pairs of pants and a couple of shirts."

Sometime Tuesday night someone stole the Currie's 26-foot Penske truck from the parking lot. It contained everything they owned, with their only car on a trailer attached to the back.

Megan wrote a paragraph about the theft and posted it on Facebook.

"We got about 3,000 views in 12 hours," Megan said. "Everyone in our network started to post and share and get it out there."

The post went viral in Nashville Facebook groups like the Nashville Moms Group, Hip Donelson, and Hip Hermitage. Luckily, one of those shares was seen by a Hermitage officer who realized he had driven past the truck earlier that day.

The truck was recovered on Bonnabrook Drive in Hermitage. A car window was smashed in, and several items were stolen, but the Currie family was reunited with most of their belongings.

It's unclear how thieves broke into the truck, as it was locked and there were no signs of forced entry.

Hermitage police are still investigating the incident, but no arrests have been made.

Matt and Megan are now on their way to their new home in Texas, but they said the Hermitage Precinct should expect a stack of pizza to arrive at their door soon as a thank you.