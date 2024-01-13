FAFSA federal student aid is now available for Tennesseeans after significant delay

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) is available now for all Tennessee students, and some changes have been made so it will be easier to apply.

The FAFSA normally launches in October, but it was delayed while the online functionality was being updated.

Now, the deadline for FAFSA applications has been moved to May 15, 2024 due to the late opening — so students have extra time to complete the form.

What is different?

The new FAFSA is shorter for some people, with as few as 18 questions. The sibling discount is gone, which FAFSA officials say will increase aid for some, though it may also negatively impact others. Also, the changes might mean reporting information surrounding spouses or stepparents who were not considered in previous years.

According to the U.S. Department of Education, around 610,000 additional students from low-income families nationwide will be eligible for Pell Grants. Students can also now share their information with up to 20 different colleges and trade schools.

How do you apply for FAFSA?

To be able to complete the FAFSA, students and contributors to their family income (parents, spouses, etc.), create an online account at StudentAid.gov.

You must give your names, date of birth, email address and social security number. Tax forms will transfer automatically with family consent — but FAFSA officials say it is important to have tax returns, child support records and current balances for cash, saving and checking accounts ready just in case.

"A student starting classes in the fall of 2024 will fill out the 2024-2025 FAFSA form although aid calculations will be based on tax filings from 2022," the statement said.

Due to the delayed opening of FAFSA, students will not hear from schools they have applied to until at least early February, according to officials. The U.S. Department of Education says to be aware of possible scams before that time, and check the school's financial aid office if there is any doubt concerning the legitimacy of the offers.