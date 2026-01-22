Fairfax Ave between 24th Ave S and 21st Ave S closed after tree falls on semi-truck

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Police are working to clear a road after a tree fell on a semi-truck. Fairfax Ave between 24th Ave S and 21st Ave S is currently closed at this time.

Both eastbound and westbound directions are closed at this time and you're asked to seek an alternate route at this time.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.