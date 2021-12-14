Fairview Elementary School teacher arrested on child sex charges in Maury County

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WTVF) — A teacher at Fairview Elementary School in Williamson County has been arrested on child sex charges, according to District Attorney Brent Cooper.

Jonathan Ullrich, 55, was taken into custody in Maury County. He has more than 20 charges of sexual battery and rape of a child against him.

Ullrich is a first-grade teacher at Fairview Elementary. Williamson County Schools sent a note to parents telling them Ullrich is suspended without pay.

District Attorney Cooper says the victims in connection to the charges are not students at Ullrich's school.

Further details surrounding Ullrich's arrest are currently unknown.