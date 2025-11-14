Fairview man killed in three-vehicle crash on I-24 near Briley Parkway

A 70-year-old man from Fairview was killed Thursday afternoon in a three-vehicle crash on I-24 near the Briley Parkway exit, Metro police confirmed.

The collision occurred around 1:45 p.m. as the man was driving a Dodge Caravan westbound in the right-hand exit lane toward Briley Parkway. According to investigators, he unexpectedly veered back into the left-hand exit lane for reasons that remain unclear, striking a westbound Ram 3500 pickup truck.

The impact pushed the Caravan across multiple lanes of traffic. It was then hit in the driver’s side door by a westbound Ford F-550 pickup truck, police said.

The driver of the Caravan died at the scene. No one else involved in the crash suffered serious injuries.

Metro police reported no signs of impairment and said the investigation into what caused the sudden maneuver is ongoing.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at newsroom@newschannel5.com.