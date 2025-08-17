Faith-based coalition rallies in support of Nashville immigrant community

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A coalition of faith-based organizations is holding a rally Sunday afternoon at Richland Park to support Nashville's immigrant community.

The "Standing for Immigrant Dignity Rally" aims to condemn what organizers describe as cruel and unjust treatment of immigrants in the area.

The event comes after recent Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids conducted in partnership with the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

These targeted traffic stops resulted in nearly 200 arrests of undocumented immigrants, sparking controversy and concern throughout the community.

Nashville Organize for Action and Hope (NOAH) is leading the effort to promote safety and support for immigrants affected by the enforcement actions.

"I think by having this rally we can make a powerful statement. And we don't intend to be silent and we want the community to know that we stand with our Latino community," Linda Brown-Saffore, NOAH President, said.

Brian Zralek, NOAH Organizing Director, said the coalition hopes to demonstrate what they stand for as faith-based organizations.

"I think folks feel such a mix of emotions right now, whether its fear, hopelessness, such a mix of things. One of the things we know, it's a scientific thing as well, that when you take an action, that when you step forward towards something like that, that feeling changes. So I think this is a chance for folks to transform their own feelings into something more positive," Zralek said.

The organizers emphasize their commitment extends beyond Sunday's event.

"Not only to hold this rally, but we want to project into the coming month and the coming years that we will be there and we will show up and we will stand for the protection of immigrants and for other vulnerable people in the community," Zralek said.

The rally will take place at Richland Park from 3 to 4:30 p.m. and will feature guest speakers, music and prayer.

Watch the video to hear directly from rally organizers about their long-term dedication to immigrant rights.

This story was reported by Eric Pointer and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Eric Pointer and our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.