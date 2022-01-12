Faith-based nonprofit deploys second round of volunteers to Kentucky

BENTON, Ky. (WTVF) — More help is still on the way one month after a series of deadly tornadoes hit Kentucky.

Faith-based nonprofit God's Pit Crew, based out of Virginia, is returning to the area for a second time to help survivors.

The Immediate Response Team arrived in Benton, Kentucky on Tuesday, deploying volunteers and tractor-trailer loads of "Blessing Buckets" filled with food, personal and hygiene items and supplies to help survivors.

The group is also sending two semis of new toys for kids in Bremen, Kentucky.

Volunteers and staff will continue to cut trees, remove debris, and tarp roofs as well as distribute emergency supplies, including water, snacks, tarps and disinfecting wipes.

Just after the tornadoes hit, more than 150 volunteers with the nonprofit were in Mayfield to help survivors heal. The volunteers finished almost 70 projects.

The founder of the nonprofit Randy Johnson said they wanted to return to Kentucky with more supplies and volunteers to continue to provide hope, healing and restoration in a time of desperate need.

First lady Jill Biden will visit Bowling Green this Friday to see recovery efforts in place. That visit was rescheduled from last week because of snow.