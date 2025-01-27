Faith leaders in Antioch address school shooting in church services Sunday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On the first Sunday after the shooting at Antioch High School, local faith leaders are weighing in on their message to their congregations.

Mt. Zion Baptist Churchmay be miles away from Antioch High School, but last Wednesday's shooting touched the lives of many members of the congregation.

“It was a gut punch, you know. I thought first of all about so many of the students who attend this church,” said Bishop Joseph Walker III, senior pastor for Mt. Zion Baptist Church.

According to Walker III, in addition to students, Antioch's High School principal Nekesha Burnette also attends Mt. Zion Baptist Church.

Walker brought up Principal Burnette and Antioch students in front of the congregation Sunday for a special prayer and acknowledgment.

Newschannel 5 heard from Walker before the service about his message to his congregants on the first Sunday after a tragedy.

"I went into the book of Joshua when God spoke to Joshua about inheriting the promised land,” Walker III said. “You think about the promise that's on these young people's lives and all the great things, but the scripture says you must protect it."

Protecting that promise was a central theme of his sermon.

According to Walker III, Mt. Zion will be helping connect students to mental health resources if needed.

“We pray for you, the therapist is here to walk with you through it. That's how they work together,” Walker III said.

At Lakeshore Christian Churchin Antioch, Pastor Randy Cordell opened his sermon by asking for prayers for the victim who died in the shooting and her family.

"I want to mention the young lady that lost her life, as the shooting took place in the cafeteria at Antioch High School, Josselin Dayana Corea Escalante," said Cordell, Lead Pastor for Lakeshore Christian Church.

In the days following this type of tragedy, some folks may find themselves questioning their faith, according to Cordell, that's ok.

“God is not caught off guard by that, and he's not threatened by that. What he would want for you is to take that questioning to him, and to his word, and to other people of faith that maybe had some experience having gone through something like that to find out how you can work through that and not lose your faith in the process. But it's still okay to ask those hard questions,” Cordell said.

Leaders with both churches say they are offering some extra services to help with students' mental health.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at robb.coles@newschannel5.com.