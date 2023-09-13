Fall feels are on the way! Make sure you find time to head down to Cheekwood Harvest

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's time for fall y'all!! And you know the best way to get into the autumn spirit is to head to Cheekwood Harvest!

Starting Saturday, September 16, you can enjoy a stroll through through the Bradford Robertson Color Garden, have a photo op in the Pumpkin Village or walk along the scarecrow trail!

These are just a few of the things you can enjoy while you're in town.

Every weekend, there will be special performances at the Cheekwood Beer Garden from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

September 16 | Tim Gartland

September 17 | Sofia Goodman Quartet

September 23 | Abigail Flowers

September 24 | Tudo Bem

September 30 | The Hi-Jivers

October 1 | Pat Berguson Trio

October 7 | Rebecca Frazier

October 8 | Lisa Stewart

October 14 | Denny Jiosa

October 15 | Les Sabler

October 21 | McKinley James

October 22 | Emmanuel Echem

Music not your thing? Why not join in on one of Cheekwood's workshops! From art to gardening, these workshops help participants pick up a fun new skill.

Classes and workshops are for those 18 years or older and can be found here.

Every Saturday and Sunday throughout Cheekwood Harvest, people can take part in guided tours which are first come, first serve.

House and History Tour

Tuesday – Friday at 11:15 a.m. and 2:15 p.m.

Weekends at 11:15 a.m., 12:45 p.m. and 2:15 p.m.

Meet in the Mansion Foyer

Garden Tour

Weekends at 10:15 a.m.

Meet in front of Botanic Hall

General Admission tickets at Cheekwood vary by program and day, but you can find their ticketing information on their website.