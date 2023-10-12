Fall festivities for those who aren't feeling spooky

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — October brings lots of fun things with it.

Haunted houses, ghost tours, thriller films and graveyard decor start to trickle into everyday activities long before the leaves change colors in Nashville.

But what about those who prefer the lighter side of the fall season? Cozy blankets and warm apple ciders, corn mazes and pumpkin patches? If you haven't yet already embarked on a fall fun adventure, there are several to enjoy.

Walden Pumpkin Farm

Smyrna, Tennessee

Open September 23rd to October 29th

Hours:

Thursday & Friday, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

About 45 minutes outside Nashville, the Walden Pumpkin Farm is a family-run farm with pumpkins, hayrides, a corn maze, corn crib, pumpkin train, slip n' slide, a hay mountain and more. Admission is free, but the activities cost "walden bucks," which are one dollar per buck. The animal barn and hay maze are free.

Gentry Farm

Franklin, Tennessee

Open September 30th to October 30th

Hours:

Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Monday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Gentry Farm is a unique fall experience that focuses on fun educational opportunities and making family memories instead of carnival rides and petting zoos, according to their website. Admission is $11 per person, and activities include an inside maze, a grain barn, a farm arcade, tire swings, a kids play general store and a tractor labyrinth.

Honeysuckle Hill Farm

Springfield, Tennessee

September 23rd to October 29th

Hours:

Tuesday to Thursday, 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Honeysuckle Hill Farm has some very out of the ordinary fall fun, with a pumpkin cannon, a skeleton band, a singing tractor show, a singing chicken show every hour starting at 10:30, hillbilly pig races and a country music corn maze. Admission on weekdays is $19.95 per person online and $21.95 per person at the gate, and on weekends it is $21.95 per person online and $24.95 per person at the gate.

You can look at a map of attractionsof Honeysuckly Hill farm online.

Lucky Ladd Farms

September 16th to October 29th

Eagleville, Tennessee

Hours:

Thursday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

With Tennessee's #1 best corn maze, "Tiptoe Through the Tulips" as a theme this year, with fields of color from nearly 700,000 bulbs from Holland, and a pumpkin patch, Lucky Ladd Farms is a great stop for an adventure. General admission tickets are $20.

Nashville Fall Festival

September 29th to October 31st

Nashville, Tennessee

Hours:

Friday, 3 p.m. to dark

Saturday, 9 a.m. to dark

Sunday, 12 p.m. to dark

If you don't want to travel but still want the fun fall experience, Nashville has its own festival! With a corn maze, sunflowers, hayrides, hot air balloon rides, pumpkins, food trucks and family fun, adults get in for $20 and kids ages 7 to 13 get in for $10. Kids under age 6 enter for free! Visit the website for more information on activity prices.