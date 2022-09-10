Fallen first responders honored with Three Stars of Tennessee Award, Recognition Ceremony

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Every day, first responders risk their lives and well-being to keep the general population safe. Friday, the state of Tennessee held its annual Three Stars of Tennessee Award and First Responder Recognition Ceremony to honor those who sacrificed so much for others.

The Three Stars of Tennessee Award ceremony honors public servants — whether it be law enforcement, firefighters or correction officers — who have either died or suffered a career-ending injury in the line of duty.

Those recipients, their families, or agency representatives are then honored with the "Three Stars of Tennessee Award."

Governor Bill Lee and several state officials were there to say "thank you" and present the awards.

In one touching moment during the ceremony, the young daughter of Hardin County Deputy Matthew Locke walked up to accept his award, alone. Her father was shot and killed while responding to a call.

"It was poignant. It really highlighted how real these losses are, and how they will ripple over generations. One day, that little girl will maybe grow up and have children of her own, and there'll be stories about the grandfather they don't know. So these losses are real," said Director of Tennessee Office of Homeland Security Greg Mays.

Friday's ceremony included the recognition of 14 first responders or departments for their heroic actions and awarded them a governor's certificate of appreciation. This year, all 14 awards were given posthumously.

Of the 14 people who were recognized this year, eight died of COVID: one firefighter, three correction officers and four law enforcement officers.