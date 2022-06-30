NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Extra help is coming to families part of the state's Families First program ahead of the upcoming school year.

Households with an active, ongoing case in the Families First Program as of May 31, 2022, will receive a one-time payment of $450 on their Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cards from the state's Department of Human Services. This one-time payment will be available on July 1, 2022.

The payment will provide extra support to Families First participants as they begin to prepare for the upcoming 2022-2023 school year. Data shows nearly three-quarters of Families First children are 5 years of age or older.

“More than 13,000 Tennessee families will receive this assistance in a time where they likely need it most,” said TDHS Commissioner Clarence H. Carter. “With the start of school just around the corner, our hope is that families can have an easier time purchasing the things their children need, leaving them feeling confident and ready for the school year.”

Families First is Tennessee’s Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program.