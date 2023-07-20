Families from The Covenant School announce nonprofits against gun violence

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's been almost four months since six lives were taken during The Covenant School shooting and now the families are striving to create positive change with a mission of protecting children from similar violence.

The Covenant community has been working on two new nonprofits to keep kids out of harm's way. They're going to be on Capitol steps Thursday morning at 10:45 a.m. for the announcement.

Covenant Families for Brighter Tomorrows is made of Covenant parents, staff and survivors. It aims to provide education around improving mental health support, and the impact and prevention of school shootings. Covenant Families Action Fund will drive legislative change for the safety of children and staff in schools.

A release stresses that while all the families involved have a wide range of political views, they are united by faith and their desire to protect children.

Next month, Governor Lee is calling a special session in response to calls for more gun violence prevention statewide. The families will be there and have taken part in 40 days of prayer leading up to the big day, praying for change that will prevent other families from having to go through the horror of what they've experienced.