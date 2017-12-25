Families Help Nashville's Homeless On Christmas
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Months before Christmas, 8-year-old Maryse Camaja realized the holiday would not necessarily be merry for those living on Nashville's streets. That's when she decided to step in.
"My mom always gave out money to the homeless and I thought it would be nice to help them since they never get no gifts for Christmas," Maryse said.
Maryse collected hygiene items, blankets, backpacks, and bibles. She created 15 blessing bags to hand out on Christmas Day along with a hot meal her mother cooked.
"She was worried we wouldn't be able to help everyone," said Jayne Camaja, Maryse's mother. " I told her we’ll just do what we can and that’s what we came here for."
The Camaja's were not the only family who chose to spend Christmas morning at Church Street Park. Michelle Colon has distributed food, sleeping bags, and more to the city's homeless on Christmas Day for the last eight years.
"We moved to Nashville in 1995 and we were homeless immediately when we got here," Colon said. "I did this because it was on my heart one day and I had the means to do it."