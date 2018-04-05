Families Of Overdose Victims To Issue Very Public Warning

COLUMBIA, Tenn. - Three young men died within 24-hours in Maury County from a batch of tainted heroin, and law enforcement says they have developed new leads in the case.
They're searching for the person(s) who sold the deadly drugs the the victims. The developments came out as the fathers' of the victims spoke out. They hope it's not too late to save other lives and want to warn others.
"Getting the word out -- hey this could be your family. Your brother. Your sister," said Ted Wray.
Tragically he lost his youngest son Ryan. The 21-year-old was one of three young men to die, all on the same day in March.
"We don't want to see any other families going through what we've been through already," said Mark McKinney.
His 21-year-old son Austin also overdosed along with his high school friend Connor Burke.
McKinney said police scanned the victims' cellphones and believe they have found the dealer who sold them the drugs. An arrest could come soon.
In the meantime, McKinney, Wray and Conner Burke's family plan to channel their pain with this banner which will be displayed during the Mule Day Fesitval in Columbia this week.
"Even though these three boys have passed away. If we can save one child, then they will know the banner was worth the effort," said McKinney.
"It's a great idea," said District Attorney Brent Cooper.
"Anyway to raise awareness, to stop someone from following the footsteps of family members they lost."
Wray said parents and their kids need to understand what is at stake with such potent street drugs.
Drug Task Force members continue to work the cases not only in Maury County, but also Decatur county where three other young men also died of overdoses last month.