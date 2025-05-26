Families reflect on freedom and sacrifice at World War II Memorial in Bicentennial Park

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Visitors to Nashville's World War II Memorial in Bicentennial Park shared stories of gratitude and reflection, connecting personal histories to the sacrifices that secured American freedoms.

"People not only served but they were willing to lay down their lives so we can enjoy our daily freedoms, so we can have our freedom of speech, our freedom that throughout the world people don't have," said Eileen Brand, who visited the memorial with her son.

Brand, who homeschools her child, used the memorial's floating globe as a teaching tool, pointing out significant countries and battle sites from the war.

"I homeschool and so to me everything is a learning experience for him," she said.

Douglas Pawlak shared his family's direct connection to World War II while visiting the memorial.

"My dad's father fought in the Air Force. He was a cook actually, and my mom's father, he was a motorist and came in the second wave in Normandy," Pawlak said.

His wife Franciska, who came to America as a refugee, expressed deep appreciation for American freedoms.

"I came to U.S. as a refugee from Bosnia-Herzegovina and I am enormously thankful for the freedom this country offers," she said.

John Regan, who stopped by the memorial with his dog Nara, reflected on the importance of remembering those who served.

"We wouldn't have what we have if we didn't have freedom," Regan said. "It is all history. You got to learn it, respect it."

For many visitors, the memorial provides a space for both somber reflection and appreciation.

"Very sobering to think about how many people lost their members," Brand said.

Brand echoed the sentiment shared by many visitors about the significance of military service.

"Our service members travel thousands and thousands of miles to fight for freedom, to fight for our country, to keep our side of the world free," she said.

The World War II Memorial in Bicentennial Park continues to serve as a place for Nashville residents to connect with history and reflect on the sacrifices made for American freedoms.

Have you visited Nashville's World War II Memorial? Share your experience or family connection to military service with our reporter at kim.rafferty@newschannel5.com. Your story could help others understand the importance of remembering our history.

This story was reported by Kim Rafferty and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Kim and our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.