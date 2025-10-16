Families remember victims of deadly AES plant explosion as investigation continues

BUCKSNORT, Tenn. (WTVF) — Families are speaking out after an explosion at the Accurate Energetic Systems plant left multiple people dead last week, sharing heartfelt memories of their loved ones as the community grieves.

Among those killed was Melissa Stanford, 52, described by her family as a "strong, loving woman" who was always there for those she cared about.

Her sister-in-law, Jessica Manners, shared an emotional tribute about Stanford's kindness and strength that touched everyone around her.

"My sister-in-law was so very precious to our family; she was a very strong woman," Manners said. "She loved us all so much as we did her. She was there for me after my mom passed away last year — she became my rock after that, and I was also hers."

Manners said Melissa had a special bond with her family — especially her grandchildren and stepsons.

"She didn't live far from my dad; she would randomly stop by for a hug or just to check on him," Manners said. "She adored her stepsons, as they did her. She would give her last dime to someone who needed it and wouldn't even think about herself."

The family says they are heartbroken and praying not only for each other, but also for the first responders and crews working at the scene.

"We love you and miss you so much, sis," Manners said. "I'm praying for everyone that's working the scene — I know it's hard on them all. We don't deserve all the prayers; they do as well."

Another victim, Lateisha Mays, is also being remembered by family and friends. Loved ones have set up a GoFundMe page to help cover funeral costs and support her children.

Authorities continue to investigate what caused the explosion at the AES facility. Officials have not yet released additional details about the cause or timeline for the investigation.

