Families with children in NICU honored by March of Dimes event

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — There are families hoping to get the good news that they can take their little ones home from a hospital NICU. With that in mind, something just happened to let those families know we're thinking about them.

"I walked through the doors and felt like I was home again," said Shanda Williams, sitting in a room at TriStar Centennial Children's Hospital. "I believe it's all come full circle."

It has been 15 years since the seven weeks Shanda spent at the hospital. Her twins were transferred there after they were born 12-and-a-half weeks early.

"One was born at two pounds thirteen ounces, the other was born at three pounds," Shanda said. "The worry you go through as a parent, sometimes you feel alone, sometimes you feel people don't understand."

"The nurses would put them in the incubators together," she remembered. "Within a five minute time span, you look back and my daughter was either holding her brother's hand or his foot would be on her foot. They would always manage to come back together. I get a sense of joy, also proud moments cause I see how far they've come. To see them now, no medical issues, just vibrant, it's heartwarming."

Shanda was back for an event sponsored by Kroger put on by March of Dimes.

"This is our Meals That Matter program!" said Kelly Marshburn of March of Dimes. "We are providing meals for the families that are in the NICU."

Shanda had something to give those families too.

"May God's blessings bring strength and healing to all the brave children and sick kids," she said, reading off a card.

Shanda had her employees at the Gap Distribution Center in Gallatin write these notes of hope.

"Just some words of encouragement for you all!" she said, passing a card to a couple in the NICU. "I know how hard it can be, but you're in a wonderful place."

Director of Neonatal Services Jaime Horton said all of this is beautiful.

"Nobody expects a baby to come here and stay here for weeks and weeks, so when we take time to make them feel special, it's a break for them," she explained.

In addition to those written notes, Shanda had one more thing to tell the families.

"We're here for you. We're encouraging you. We love you and are praying for you," she said.

