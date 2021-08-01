Family and friends of Daniel Hambrick gather for memorial vigil

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Just over three years after Daniel Hambrick was shot and killed by a Metro Police officer, family and friends gathered for a memorial vigil.

It’s been four weeks since former Metro officer Andrew Delke took a plea deal resulting in a three-year sentence for killing Hambrick.

His mother Vicky Hambrick and others gathered at Watkins Park Saturday evening. They say Daniel came from a family of fighters and they will not give up on justice.

Family and friends spoke, including the Hambrick family pastor.

"The first moment it happens, before the funeral, service we are here. But after that, families are kind of left to their own and so it really is important and I think it's heartwarming and I hope that sister Vicki feels this same sense of connection and the rest of the family that these persons are here, we stand with you, we support you," said Pastor Umiko Jones of Church of the Living God.

The event concluded with a release of Chinese lanterns with messages written on them in Daniel's memory.