Family begs for help in search for missing 85-year-old woman

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Silver Alert was issued on Wednesday to help police find Lucy Buchanan, 85, who may be suffering from early stages of dementia.

Lucy's daughter Rita Buchanan says her daughter called Lucy Monday morning to drop off some food but when she got there no one answered the door.

Police told the family the last place Lucy was seen was walking out of a Walgreens. Metro police have released a video of the missing 85-year-old woman. Buchanan says her daughter called Lucy on Monday and they spoke because was scheduled to drop her off some food.

Missing person detectives continue to ask for the public's help in locating Lucy Buchanan who was seen in this video leaving her Buena Vista Pike apartment. She may be with a friend and unaware that her family is searching for her. Anyone with information plz call 615-862-8600. pic.twitter.com/4ZwrLAfyXH — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) December 2, 2021

But when she arrived no one came to the door despite hearing sounds inside.

"We ain’t seen her since. No one heard no one seeing anything and this is so scary because no one's seen anything. No one was seen or heard," Buchanan said.

Later that day, Buchanan says she stopped by, went inside her mother's apartment and everything looked normal, but her mother wasn't there. It was the next day she filed a missing persons report, and a Silver Alert was issued.

"She's my beautiful soul, I love this woman. She raised me teaching me all kinds of good things. You know, she was strict, but she taught you the good things and that’s the things you remember about her," said Buchanan. "Sweet lady, lovely lady, and beautiful soul, just bring her home. We miss her, we miss her. I can't even say no more."

Buchanan says her mother wandered off a few weeks ago and someone brought her back to her apartment. Buchanan also says police told her someone saw Lucy get in a gray van with someone she knows. Police are working on that information.

"I'm just praying that someone has her or, you know, thank you for taking care of her, thank you, but bring her back. You know we love what we miss her," Buchanan said.

If you know any information that can help bring Lucy Buchanan home call Metro Nashville Police at 615-862-8600.