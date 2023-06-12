Family business reopens after owner's tragic death at Percy Priest Lake

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Donut Palace, a beloved family-owned business in Hermitage, has reopened its doors after a devastating incident that claimed the life of one of its owners.

Yeu Thach, a dedicated father, loving husband, successful business owner and war veteran, tragically lost his life while enjoying a day at Percy Priest Lake.

His death came as a shock to the community, forcing the family to temporarily close their business.

Thach, a Marine Veteran and Purple Heart recipient, loved being on the water.

"He loves fishing...He's like, 'Let's go fishing, get the kids, let's go fishing.' Every minute he wants to go fishing," said his wife, Somaly Ke.

It was during a family outing on May 27 that the tragedy struck. After leaving work for the day, Yeu picked up his wife and children and headed to the lake for a day of fun. While swimming with his children, he tragically drowned, becoming one of the five drowning victims at Percy Priest Lake this year.

The loss of Yeu Thach forced the family to temporarily close the doors of the Donut Palace. Established in 2013, the business has been a cherished by many, known for its pastries and warm hospitality.

Today the family reopened their business with the support of their community.

Ke says it was tough walking through the doors with her husband not by her side.

"This morning, I came in around 3:30, feeling so lonely because we always used to come at the same time," Ke said.

The absence of Thach left a void that is impossible to fill, both personally and professionally. However, the outpouring of support from friends, neighbors, and strangers alike has provided the family with much-needed strength and comfort during this difficult time.

The community rallied behind the family, purchasing every donut in the shop. People have shown their solidarity by not only buying pastries but also offering donations and comforting hugs to Ke and her children.

The acts of kindness from both friends and strangers have touched their hearts deeply.

"I'm so happy, like crying happy at the same time because I see people come to support us. I don't know what to say, but I'm very happy inside," Ke said. "Today, my broken heart hurts even more because I miss him."

The Donut Palace has resumed its regular operating hours, welcoming customers seven days a week from 4:30 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The Ke family remains committed to providing their community with delicious treats and warm smiles, carrying on the legacy that Yeu Thach helped build.