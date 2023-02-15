Family credits their kids for alerting them of Monterey house fire, saving lives

MONTEREY, Tenn. (WTVF) — After our hardest days, we need as much support as we can get. A family in Monterey understands that after what they've just lived through. This is one grateful family. They see just how differently this could have played out.

"We've worked really hard to be here," said Terry Kennedy, standing next to husband Mark.

The couple loved the home they shared with eight kids on West Hoyt Avenue in Monterey.

"I was actually born and raised here," Mark said. "This house has been in the family a very long time."

In the earliest hours of Tuesday morning, 14-year-old daughter Maddie felt something was wrong.

"I smelled burning wood," she said. "I thought something was burning."

She told 19-year-old brother Izzy.

"I get up and start walking around the house," Izzy continued.

"He was screaming for us to get out of bed," Terry remembered. "We got the kids out."

"Smoke was just pouring out," Izzy said. "It was just insane."

"We watched for four hours as our house burned down," Terry said.

Fire crews are still investigating what caused this. There's a lot that's difficult about this day. Terry's wedding dress is damaged. Then there's 8-year-old son Jaxon who'd raised more than $300 for Jump Rope for Heart. It's now gone.

Despite everything Tuesday, the kids are still playing and smiling. Because of what Maddie noticed and Izzy jumping into action, everyone in that house is okay.

"I think we had a couple angels watching over us," said Terry.

"We've gotta kinda look into each other and find the good you can take out of it," said Izzy. "Yeah, we're alive. That's the best thing we can ask for today."

There is a GoFundMe to help out this family.