Family decorates Christmas tree in June for father living with cancer

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's not something you usually see in June, but a favorite sight in a community has made a return. It's in honor of a beloved member of a family.

"My daughter Tabiatha decided we were going to be Gigi and Paw-Paw," Glendra Thompson smiled, referring to the grandparent names taken on by her and her husband David Thompson. "She just thought Dad looked like a Paw-Paw!"

There's such pride in the family tree for the Thompsons.

"Three kids, ten grandkids," David said. "We didn't plan it, but we wouldn't have it any other way."

"It was God's plan!" Glendra added.

The Thompsons are known for another family tree. It's an actual tree sitting in front of their Hillsboro Road home in Franklin. For nearly 40 years, David decorated it for Christmas using a refined process described by sons Matt and John David.

"We call it the pole," Matt said, showing a long wooden pole with the top of a nail sticking out of it. "This is the pole we use to decorate the tree."

"I climb the middle of the tree and hang lights," David added.

"You just lean out as far as you can go," John David said.

"It was a little hair-raising at times," Glendra said. "Especially when it was real windy."

"I'm the most willing to get hurt doing the job!" Matt laughed.

Daughter Tabaitha said the decorated tree is something people driving by love.

"It's just become a big tradition for the whole community," she said. "It's a community tree. It brings joy to everyone. My parents get letters."

The family's just been given some hard news.

"I was diagnosed with esophageal cancer, and while they were looking for that, they also found out I had pancreatic cancer," David said.

Right in the middle of June, the family decided to join in and do something.

"We just thought it'd be good to decorate it in case I don't feel like it in November," David said.

All the grandkids gathered at GiGi and Paw-Paw's to see it.

"How many lights are on this tree?" I asked them.

"600?"

"750!"

"850!" they shouted.

I had another question.

"Which of you is the favorite grandkid?"

"Me!" they all shouted in unison.

"All of 'em! Every one of 'em!" Glendra laughed.

"I love seeing the lights out there," David said. "It just makes me happy to drive down Hillsboro Road and see the lights on at night. On top of the hill is beautiful."

"Enjoy it and just remember when you see it to say a prayer for David," Glendra said.

"Just grateful to be able to show the love of Jesus and Christmas time," David said. "Just hope people can appreciate the tree."